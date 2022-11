@Sarah’s Super Spa 💅🏼🧖🏼‍♀️ – watch this if you’re confused How to line a double lip line so lipstick doesn’t look bad on you 💋 💄The steps: 1. Conceal the outer lip line on the corners 2. Line the inner lip line on the corners 3. Line the outer lip line in the middle 4. Connect the lines ✨Optional for extra pout✨ 5. Fill in the corners 6. Highlight the middle ⚠️you can use a lipstick but a lip liner is easier especially for this tutorial⚠️ You don’t have to shy away from lipstick anymor💖 There’s no need to stick to glosses if you have a double lip line Celebrities like Rihanna and Gigi hadid also have double lip lines, 😊 they’re super common and great if you can work with them #doublelipline #lipfiller #discolouration #thinlips