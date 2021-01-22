¿Quién iba a decir que con los teclados de computadora podemos crear maravillosas manualidades? Aquí te mostraremos que sí puede ser posible.
Aunque te suene un poco descabellado, es real. Puedes crear piezas divertidas y útiles con los botones de tu teclado. Así que si tienes uno dañado, ni se te ocurra botarlo, mira estas manualidades.
ESTE TEMA TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR MANUALIDADES CON MATERIALES RECICLABLES: ELABORA TU IDEA
DIY: MANUALIDADES CON BOTONES DE TECLADO
¿Son increíbles verdad? me encantaron todas. ¿Te animarías hacer alguno?
Imágenes de Manualidades con reciclaje en Pinterest.
LEER MÁS SOBRE MANUALIDADES CON PALITOS DE PALETAS… ¡UN DIY DIVERTIDO!