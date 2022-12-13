El 10 de enero de 2023 podremos disfrutar de la transmisión en vivo de los premios Golden Globes 2023. ¿Ya sabes quiénes están nominados?
Estos premios, al igual que la alfombra roja, se podrán disfrutar de forma diferente a lo que ya estamos acostumbradas. Para deleitarnos con los looks de los famosos en la alfombra roja, podrás sintonizar como de costumbre, E! Entertainment pero la ceremonia, será por TNT y TNT series en español y doblado al español.
Lista de nominados de los Golden Globes 2023, aquí van algunas…
Pero ahora si, a lo que viniste: «la esperada lista de nominadas a los premios Golden Globes 2023», ya te tenemos las nominaciones, checa:
Mejor película de drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor actriz de película de drama
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Mejor actor de película de drama
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Hugh Jackman – The Son
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Jeremy Pop – The Inspection
Mejor película musical o comedia
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor actriz de película musical o de comedia
- Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to París
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actor de película musical o de comedia
- Diego Calva – Babylon
- Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver – White Noise
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Mejor película animada
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Mejor película en habla no inglesa
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
- RRR (India)
Mejor actriz secundaria en película
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Mejor actor secundario en película
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt – Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Mejor director de película
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Mejor guion
- Todd Field – Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh -The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Mejor guion original
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of InisherinAlexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
Mejor canción original
- “Carolina” – Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- “Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
- “Lift Me Up” – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- “Naatu Naatu” – Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan – Pam and Tommy
Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película para televisión
- F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen – Pam and Tommy
Mejor actor en serie musical o comedia
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Mejor comedia de televisión
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para televisión
- Jessica Chastain – George and Tammy
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lily James – Pam and Tommy
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts, – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Mejor actriz secundaria en serie de televisión
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph- Abbott Elementary
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
- Black Bird
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Pam and Tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus: Sicily
Mejor serie de drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Mejor actor en serie de drama
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
Mejor actriz en serie de drama
- Emma D’arcy – House of the dragon
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Imelda Stauton – The Crown
- Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Coméntanos; ¿cuáles son tus favoritos ?
