Vamos hacer un repaso de todas las nominaciones que prometen este 2021 en el evento más esperado del año: «Los premios Oscar»
Esta ceremonia se llevará a cabo el domingo 25 de abril en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles en una gala presencial, cumpliendo todos los protocolos de seguridad contra el Covid-19.
Listado de nominaciones de premios Oscar
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓹𝓮𝓵í𝓬𝓾𝓵𝓪
- El padre. David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi y Philippe Carcassonne
- Judas y el mesías negro. Shaka King, Charles D. King y Ryan Coogler
- Mank. Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth y Douglas Urbanski
- Minari. Christina Oh
- Nomadland. Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey y Chloé Zhao
- Una joven prometedora. Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell y Josey McNamara
- Sound of Metal. Bert Hamelinck y Sacha Ben Harroche
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago. Marc Platt y Stuart Besser
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓭𝓲𝓻𝓮𝓬𝓬𝓲ó𝓷
- Thomas Vinterberg, por Otra ronda
- Aaron Sorkin, por El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
- Lee Isaac Chung, por Minari
- Chloé Zhao, por Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, por Una joven prometedora
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓪𝓬𝓽𝓸𝓻 𝓹𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓲𝓹𝓪𝓵
- Riz Ahmed, por Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, por La madre del blues
- Anthony Hopkins, por El padre
- Gary Oldman, por Mank
- Steven Yeun, por Minari
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓪𝓬𝓽𝓻𝓲𝔃 𝓹𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓲𝓹𝓪𝓵
- Viola Davis, por La madre del blues
- Andra Day, por The United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, por Fragmentos de una mujer
- Frances McDormand, por Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, por Hermosa venganza
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓪𝓬𝓽𝓸𝓻 𝓭𝓮 𝓻𝓮𝓹𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓸
- Sacha Baron Cohen, por El juicio de los 7 de chicago
- Daniel Kaluuya, por Judas y el mesías negro
- Leslie Odom, Jr, por Una noche en Miami
- Paul Raci, por Sound of metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, por Judas y el mesías negro
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓪𝓬𝓽𝓻𝓲𝔃 𝓭𝓮 𝓻𝓮𝓹𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓸
- Maria Bakalova, por Borat 2
- Glenn Close, por Elegía rural
- Olivia Colman, por El padre
- Amanda Seyfried, por Mank
- Yuh-Jung Young, Minari
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓹𝓮𝓵í𝓬𝓾𝓵𝓪 𝓲𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓻𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓷𝓪𝓵
- Otra ronda (Dinamarca)
- Better Days (Hong Kong)
- Collective (Rumanía)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
- Quo vadis, Aida? (Bosnia)
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓪𝓻𝓰𝓸𝓶𝓮𝓽𝓻𝓪𝓳𝓮 𝓭𝓮 𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓶𝓪𝓬𝓲ó𝓷
- Onward. Dan Scanlon y Kori Rae
- Over the moon. Glen Keane, Gennie Rim y Peilin Chou
- Granjaguedon: Vuelve la oveja Shaun. Richard Phelan, Will Becher y Paul Kewley
- Soul. Pete Docter y Dana Murray
- Wolfwalkers. Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young y Stéphan Roelants
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓰𝓾𝓲𝓸𝓷 𝓸𝓻𝓲𝓰𝓲𝓷𝓪𝓵
- Judas y el mesías negro. Guion por Will Berson, Shaka King; historia por Will Berson, Shaka King y Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas
- Minari. Escrito por Lee Isaac Chung
- Una joven prometedora. Escrito por Emerald Fennell
- The Sound of Metal. Guion por Darius Marder, Abraham Marder; historia por Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago. Escrito por Aaron Sorkin
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓰𝓾𝓲𝓸𝓷 𝓪𝓭𝓪𝓹𝓽𝓪𝓭𝓸
- Borat 2. Guion por Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman y Lee Kern; historia por Sacha Baron Cohen , Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer y Nina Pedrad
- El Padre. Guion por Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller
- Nomadland. Escrito por Chloé Zhao
- Una noche en Miami. Guion por Kemp Powers
- Tigre blanco. Escrito por Ramin Bahrani
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓪𝓻𝓰𝓸𝓶𝓮𝓽𝓻𝓪𝓳𝓮 𝓭𝓸𝓬𝓾𝓶𝓮𝓷𝓽𝓪𝓵
- Collective. Alexander Nanau y Bianca Oana
- Campamento Extraordinario. Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht y Sara Bolder
- El agente topo. Maite Alberdi y Marcela Santibáñez
- Mi maestro el pulpo. Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed y Craig Foster
- Time. Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino y Kellen Quinn
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓭𝓲𝓼𝓮ñ𝓸 𝓭𝓮 𝓹𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓬𝓲ó𝓷
- El Padre. Diseño de producción: Peter Francis; decoración: Cathy Featherstone
- La madre del blues. Diseño de producción: Mark Ricker; decoración: Karen O’Hara y Diana Stoughton
- Mank. Diseño de producción: Donald Graham Burt; decoración: Jan Pascale
- Noticias del gran mundo. Diseño de producción: David Crank; decoración: Elizabeth Keenan
- Tenet. Diseño de producción: Nathan Crowley; Decoración: Kathy Lucas
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓭𝓲𝓼𝓮ñ𝓸 𝓭𝓮 𝓿𝓮𝓼𝓽𝓾𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓸
- Alexandra Byrne, por Ema
- Ann Roth, por La madre del blues
- Trish Summerville, por Mank
- Bina Daigeler, por Mulán
- Massimo Cantini Parrini, por Pinocho
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓼𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓭𝓸
- Greyhound: Enemigos bajo el mar. Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman
- Mank. Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin
- Noticias del gran mundo. Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett
- Soul. Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker
- Sound of metal. Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓯𝓸𝓽𝓸𝓰𝓻𝓪𝓯í𝓪
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago. Phedon Papamichael
- Noticias del gran mundo. Dariusz Wolski
- Judas y el mesías negro. Sean Bobbitt
- Mank. Erik Messerschmidt
- Nomadland. Joshua James Richards
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓫𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪 𝓼𝓸𝓷𝓸𝓻𝓪
- Da 5 Bloods. Terence Blanchard
- Mank. Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross
- Minari. Emile Mosseri
- Noticias del gran mundo. James Newton Howard
- Soul. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batist
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓬𝓪𝓷𝓬𝓲ó𝓷
- Fight for you, de Judas y el mesías negro. Música por H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II; letra por H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas
- Hear my voice, de El juicio de los 7 de Chicago. Música por Daniel Pemberton; letra por Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite
- Husavic, de Eurovisión: la historia de Fire Saga. Música y letra por Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson
- Io sì (Seen), de La vida ante sí. Música por Diane Warren; y letra por Diane Warren y Laura Pausini
- Speak now, de Una noche en Miami. Música y letra por Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓶𝓸𝓷𝓽𝓪𝓳𝓮
- El Padre. Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland. Chloé Zhao
- Una joven prometedora. Frédéric Thoraval
- Sound of metal. Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago. Alan Baumgarten
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻𝓮𝓼 𝓮𝓯𝓮𝓬𝓽𝓸𝓼 𝓿𝓲𝓼𝓾𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓼
- Love and monsters. Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt y Brian Cox
- Cielo de medianoche. Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon y David Watkins
- Mulán. Sean Faden, yers Langlys, Seth Maury y Steve Ingram
- Iván el magnífico. Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones y Santiago Colomo Martinez
- Tenet. Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓶𝓪𝓺𝓾𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓪𝓳𝓮 𝔂 𝓹𝓮𝓵𝓾𝓺𝓾𝓮𝓻í𝓪
- Emma. Marese Langan, Laura Allen y Claudia Stolze
- Hillbilly, una elegía rural. Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle y Patricia Dehaney
- La madre del blues. Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson
- Mank. Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri y Colleen LaBaff
- Pinocchio. Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli y Francesco Pegoretti
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓬𝓸𝓻𝓽𝓸 𝓭𝓮 𝓯𝓲𝓬𝓬𝓲ó𝓷
- Feeling Through. Doug Roland y Susan Ruzenski
- The Letter Room. Elvira Lind y Sofia Sondervan
- The Present. Farah Nabulsi
- Two Distant Strangers. Travon Free y Martin Desmond Roe
- White Eye. Tomer Shushan y Shira Hochman
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓬𝓸𝓻𝓽𝓸 𝓭𝓮 𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓶𝓪𝓬𝓲ó𝓷
- Burrow. Madeline Sharafian y Michael Capbarat
- Genius Loci. Adrien Mérigeau y Amaury Ovise
- If Anything Happens I Love You. Will McCormack y Michael Govier
- Opera. Erick Oh
- Yes-people. Gísli Darri Halldórsson y Arnar Gunnarsson
𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓬𝓸𝓻𝓽𝓸 𝓭𝓸𝓬𝓾𝓶𝓮𝓷𝓽𝓪𝓵
- Colette. Gísli Darri Halldórsson y Arnar Gunnarsson
- A concerto is a conversation. Gísli Darri Halldórsson y Arnar Gunnarsson
- Do not split. Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook
- Hunger Ward. Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman
- A love song for Latasha. Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan