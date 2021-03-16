Vamos hacer un repaso de todas las nominaciones que prometen este 2021 en el evento más esperado del año: «Los premios Oscar» 

Esta ceremonia se llevará a cabo el domingo 25 de abril en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles en una gala presencial, cumpliendo todos los protocolos de seguridad contra el Covid-19.

MIRA ESTE POST: UN VESTIDO DE OSCAR: EL TOP 15
Foto de RD en Pinterest

Foto de RD en Pinterest

Listado de nominaciones de premios Oscar

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓹𝓮𝓵í𝓬𝓾𝓵𝓪

  • El padreDavid Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi y Philippe Carcassonne
  • Judas y el mesías negro. Shaka King, Charles D. King y Ryan Coogler
  • MankCeán Chaffin, Eric Roth y Douglas Urbanski
  • MinariChristina Oh
  • NomadlandFrances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey y Chloé Zhao
  • Una joven prometedoraBen Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell y Josey McNamara
  • Sound of Metal. Bert Hamelinck y Sacha Ben Harroche
  • El juicio de los 7 de ChicagoMarc Platt y Stuart Besser

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓭𝓲𝓻𝓮𝓬𝓬𝓲ó𝓷

  • Thomas Vinterberg, por Otra ronda
  • Aaron Sorkin, por El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
  • Lee Isaac Chung, por Minari
  • Chloé Zhao, por Nomadland
  • Emerald Fennell, por Una joven prometedora

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓪𝓬𝓽𝓸𝓻 𝓹𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓲𝓹𝓪𝓵

  • Riz Ahmed, por Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman, por La madre del blues
  • Anthony Hopkins, por El padre
  • Gary Oldman, por Mank
  • Steven Yeun, por Minari

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓪𝓬𝓽𝓻𝓲𝔃 𝓹𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓲𝓹𝓪𝓵

  • Viola Davis, por La madre del blues
  • Andra Day, por The United States vs Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby, por Fragmentos de una mujer
  • Frances McDormand, por Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan, por Hermosa venganza

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓪𝓬𝓽𝓸𝓻 𝓭𝓮 𝓻𝓮𝓹𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓸

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, por El juicio de los 7 de chicago
  • Daniel Kaluuya, por Judas y el mesías negro
  • Leslie Odom, Jr, por Una noche en Miami
  • Paul Raci, por Sound of metal
  • Lakeith Stanfield, por Judas y el mesías negro

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓪𝓬𝓽𝓻𝓲𝔃 𝓭𝓮 𝓻𝓮𝓹𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓸

  • Maria Bakalova, por Borat 2
  • Glenn Close, por Elegía rural
  • Olivia Colman, por El padre
  • Amanda Seyfried, por Mank
  • Yuh-Jung Young, Minari

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓹𝓮𝓵í𝓬𝓾𝓵𝓪 𝓲𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓻𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓷𝓪𝓵

  • Otra ronda (Dinamarca)
  • Better Days (Hong Kong)
  • Collective (Rumanía)
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
  • Quo vadis, Aida? (Bosnia)

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓪𝓻𝓰𝓸𝓶𝓮𝓽𝓻𝓪𝓳𝓮 𝓭𝓮 𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓶𝓪𝓬𝓲ó𝓷

  • OnwardDan Scanlon y Kori Rae
  • Over the moonGlen Keane, Gennie Rim y Peilin Chou
  • Granjaguedon: Vuelve la oveja ShaunRichard Phelan, Will Becher y Paul Kewley
  • SoulPete Docter y Dana Murray
  • WolfwalkersTomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young y Stéphan Roelants

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓰𝓾𝓲𝓸𝓷 𝓸𝓻𝓲𝓰𝓲𝓷𝓪𝓵

  • Judas y el mesías negro. Guion por Will Berson, Shaka King; historia por Will Berson, Shaka King y Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas
  • MinariEscrito por Lee Isaac Chung
  • Una joven prometedoraEscrito por Emerald Fennell
  • The Sound of MetalGuion por Darius Marder, Abraham Marder; historia por Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
  • El juicio de los 7 de ChicagoEscrito por Aaron Sorkin

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓰𝓾𝓲𝓸𝓷 𝓪𝓭𝓪𝓹𝓽𝓪𝓭𝓸

  • Borat 2Guion por Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman y Lee Kern; historia por Sacha Baron Cohen , Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer y Nina Pedrad
  • El PadreGuion por Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller
  • NomadlandEscrito por Chloé Zhao
  • Una noche en MiamiGuion por Kemp Powers
  • Tigre blancoEscrito por Ramin Bahrani

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓪𝓻𝓰𝓸𝓶𝓮𝓽𝓻𝓪𝓳𝓮 𝓭𝓸𝓬𝓾𝓶𝓮𝓷𝓽𝓪𝓵

  • Collective. Alexander Nanau y Bianca Oana
  • Campamento ExtraordinarioNicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht y Sara Bolder
  • El agente topoMaite Alberdi y Marcela Santibáñez
  • Mi maestro el pulpo. Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed y Craig Foster
  • TimeGarrett Bradley, Lauren Domino y Kellen Quinn

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓭𝓲𝓼𝓮ñ𝓸 𝓭𝓮 𝓹𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓬𝓲ó𝓷

  • El PadreDiseño de producción: Peter Francis; decoración: Cathy Featherstone
  • La madre del bluesDiseño de producción: Mark Ricker; decoración: Karen O’Hara y Diana Stoughton
  • Mank. Diseño de producción: Donald Graham Burt; decoración: Jan Pascale
  • Noticias del gran mundoDiseño de producción: David Crank; decoración: Elizabeth Keenan
  • TenetDiseño de producción: Nathan Crowley; Decoración: Kathy Lucas

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓭𝓲𝓼𝓮ñ𝓸 𝓭𝓮 𝓿𝓮𝓼𝓽𝓾𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓸

  • Alexandra Byrne, por Ema
  • Ann Roth, por La madre del blues
  • Trish Summerville, por Mank
  • Bina Daigeler, por Mulán
  • Massimo Cantini Parrini, por Pinocho

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓼𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓭𝓸

  • Greyhound: Enemigos bajo el mar. Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman
  • MankRen Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin
  • Noticias del gran mundoOliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett
  • SoulRen Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker
  • Sound of metal. Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓯𝓸𝓽𝓸𝓰𝓻𝓪𝓯í𝓪

  • El juicio de los 7 de ChicagoPhedon Papamichael
  • Noticias del gran mundo. Dariusz Wolski
  • Judas y el mesías negro. Sean Bobbitt
  • MankErik Messerschmidt
  • NomadlandJoshua James Richards

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓫𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪 𝓼𝓸𝓷𝓸𝓻𝓪

  • Da 5 BloodsTerence Blanchard
  • MankTrent Reznor y Atticus Ross
  • MinariEmile Mosseri
  • Noticias del gran mundoJames Newton Howard
  • Soul. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batist

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓬𝓪𝓷𝓬𝓲ó𝓷

  • Fight for you, de Judas y el mesías negro. Música por H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II; letra por H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas
  • Hear my voice, de El juicio de los 7 de Chicago. Música por Daniel Pemberton; letra por Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite
  • Husavic, de Eurovisión: la historia de Fire Saga. Música y letra por Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson
  • Io sì (Seen), de La vida ante sí. Música por Diane Warren; y letra por Diane Warren y Laura Pausini
  • Speak now, de Una noche en Miami. Música y letra por Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓶𝓸𝓷𝓽𝓪𝓳𝓮

  • El Padre. Yorgos Lamprinos
  • NomadlandChloé Zhao
  • Una joven prometedora. Frédéric Thoraval
  • Sound of metal. Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
  • El juicio de los 7 de Chicago. Alan Baumgarten

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻𝓮𝓼 𝓮𝓯𝓮𝓬𝓽𝓸𝓼 𝓿𝓲𝓼𝓾𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓼

  • Love and monsters. Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt y Brian Cox
  • Cielo de medianocheMatthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon y David Watkins
  • MulánSean Faden, yers Langlys, Seth Maury y Steve Ingram
  • Iván el magníficoNick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones y Santiago Colomo Martinez
  • Tenet. Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓶𝓪𝓺𝓾𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓪𝓳𝓮 𝔂 𝓹𝓮𝓵𝓾𝓺𝓾𝓮𝓻í𝓪

  • EmmaMarese Langan, Laura Allen y Claudia Stolze
  • Hillbilly, una elegía rural. Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle y Patricia Dehaney
  • La madre del blues. Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson
  • Mank. Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri y Colleen LaBaff
  • PinocchioMark Coulier, Dalia Colli y Francesco Pegoretti

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓬𝓸𝓻𝓽𝓸 𝓭𝓮 𝓯𝓲𝓬𝓬𝓲ó𝓷

  • Feeling Through. Doug Roland y Susan Ruzenski
  • The Letter Room. Elvira Lind y Sofia Sondervan
  • The Present. Farah Nabulsi
  • Two Distant Strangers. Travon Free y Martin Desmond Roe
  • White Eye. Tomer Shushan y Shira Hochman

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓬𝓸𝓻𝓽𝓸 𝓭𝓮 𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓶𝓪𝓬𝓲ó𝓷

  • Burrow. Madeline Sharafian y Michael Capbarat
  • Genius Loci. Adrien Mérigeau y Amaury Ovise
  • If Anything Happens I Love You. Will McCormack y Michael Govier
  • Opera. Erick Oh
  • Yes-people. Gísli Darri Halldórsson y Arnar Gunnarsson

𝓜𝓮𝓳𝓸𝓻 𝓬𝓸𝓻𝓽𝓸 𝓭𝓸𝓬𝓾𝓶𝓮𝓷𝓽𝓪𝓵

  • Colette. Gísli Darri Halldórsson y Arnar Gunnarsson
  • A concerto is a conversation. Gísli Darri Halldórsson y Arnar Gunnarsson
  • Do not split. Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook
  • Hunger Ward. Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman
  • A love song for Latasha. Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan

MIRA ESTE POST: #CURIOSIDADES DE LOS PREMIOS OSCAR: A QUE NO LO SABÍAS

Comparte tu opinión